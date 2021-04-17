Short Interest in Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Grows By 66.3%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SRRTF opened at $9.82 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

