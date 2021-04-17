Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Declines By 66.7%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TOTDY opened at $59.50 on Friday. Toto has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Toto Company Profile

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

