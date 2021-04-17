Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Increases By 88.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNZ opened at $26.23 on Friday. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55.

