Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 92.5%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $1.80 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84.

Separately, Citigroup cut Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

