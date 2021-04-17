Sidoti Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

QADA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 477.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. QAD has a one year low of $37.02 and a one year high of $78.95.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QAD by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QAD by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

