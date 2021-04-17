Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. 29,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,267. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

