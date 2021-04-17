Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $34,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. 2,414,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

