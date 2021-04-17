Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $231.93. 1,888,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,258,561. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.65. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.48.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.