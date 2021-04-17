Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) Short Interest Up 102.1% in March

Skylight Health Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHGFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the March 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SHGFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.95. 131,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.51.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group Inc, a healthcare services and technology company, operates a secure cloud-based healthcare technology platform in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. The company's technology platform connects patients, physicians, and regulated suppliers for the purposes of assessment, qualification, registration, and access to medication.

