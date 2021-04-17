SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $74.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

