SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) PT Raised to $21.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 98,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in SLM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

