Smartlands Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $757,345.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be bought for $16.00 or 0.00026104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $81.60 million and $757,345.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00068418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.93 or 0.00716251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00086535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.