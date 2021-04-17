Smith & Nephew Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,546 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 11,863% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 453.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 236,036 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

NYSE SNN opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

