SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.50 to $33.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $23.83.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

