Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Trading Down 1.2%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.56 and last traded at $12.58. 815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several brokerages have commented on SOLVY. Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Solvay alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

About Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.