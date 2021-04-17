Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 28,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 351,836 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $48.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

