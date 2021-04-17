Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,797 shares of company stock worth $17,357,263. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 747,312 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

