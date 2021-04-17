Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.41.

Shares of SHC opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.11. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

