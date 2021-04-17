Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 46.1% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the March 15th total of 135,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO remained flat at $$2.82 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%. Equities analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

