South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.40

South32 Limited (LON:S32)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.40 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 163.48 ($2.14), with a volume of 37094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.80 ($2.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.55. The firm has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. South32’s payout ratio is presently -1.22%.

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

