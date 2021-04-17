SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.77.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

