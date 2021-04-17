SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 77,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.46. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

