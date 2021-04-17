SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 11.5% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 29,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $495.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.20 and its 200-day moving average is $424.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $269.51 and a 12 month high of $492.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

