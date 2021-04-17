Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,600 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 308,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sphere 3D by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

