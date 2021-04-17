Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 163,422 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of OM stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.96. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,997,042 shares of company stock worth $203,523,642.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

