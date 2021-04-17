Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,451 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

