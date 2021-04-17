Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 424,334 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Castlight Health worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 56,956 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,129.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,808 shares of company stock worth $275,177. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

