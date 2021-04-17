Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $592.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $3,663,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

