Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,574,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,568,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,349,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

AIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

