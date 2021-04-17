Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Radiant Logistics worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 808,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 99,058 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

