Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 56,669 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,669 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,978.02 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,813. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

