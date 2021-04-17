SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

SSEZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SSEZY opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. SSE has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

