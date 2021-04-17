SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives GBX 393.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 393.33 ($5.14).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSPG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 345.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 302.30. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.99. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 383.20 ($5.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

