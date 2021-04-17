Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $202.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $204.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

