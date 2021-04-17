State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.26 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $4,952,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $249,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,543.68.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,542.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $758.60 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,445.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,383.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.50, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

