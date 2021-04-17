State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after buying an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $214.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $217.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

