State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 14,330 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Primerica were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.75 and a 1 year high of $158.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

