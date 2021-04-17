Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. United Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 6.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 18.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 221,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,089 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $259.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

