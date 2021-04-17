StoneCo’s (STNE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

