Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 483 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,525,000 after purchasing an additional 782,186 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

