Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 150.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $50,742,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 816,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 375,846 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after buying an additional 275,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 763,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after buying an additional 272,607 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.48.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.23. 33,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $94.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

