Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $192.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.82 and its 200-day moving average is $163.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

