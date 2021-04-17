Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $388,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,401,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

