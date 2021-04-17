Strategic Investment Advisors MI Takes $672,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Shares of WSM opened at $174.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

