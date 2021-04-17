SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $307.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.23. SuRo Capital has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,873. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Creative Planning grew its position in SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SuRo Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SuRo Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SuRo Capital by 42.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

