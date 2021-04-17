SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Billion (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.70 or 0.00026999 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $601.08 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00067872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.71 or 0.00733382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00087313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001059 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 214,100,897 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.