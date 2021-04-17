Susquehanna Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.38.

JBHT opened at $169.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $173.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $143.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

