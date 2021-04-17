Susquehanna Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,093,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

