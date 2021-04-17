Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 22,222 DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of DSP Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1,347.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

DSPG opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a P/E ratio of -59.25, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $116,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $51,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSPG. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

