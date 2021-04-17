Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $384,000 Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QELLU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS QELLU opened at $10.53 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14.

About Qell Acquisition

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

